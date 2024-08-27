Police remind: We take assaults seriously

After recent reports of assaults in the Palouse area were deemed to be unfounded, local law enforcement officials seek to remind the public of the seriousness with which these reports are taken, and the importance of early reporting in such cases.

The Palouse community has experienced some turbulence over the past month when agencies in Moscow and Pullman received reports of sexual assaults.

The first was in late October when the Washington State University Police Department was made aware of a possible stranger-on-stranger assault near the Beasley Coliseum parking lot on campus.

A few weeks later, the Moscow Police Department was informed of an alleged sexual assault near Ghormley Park.

Law enforcement at both departments looked into the incidents and found they were not connected, and both reports were determined to be unfounded.

The reports prompted rumors of a “serial rapist” in the area, but Moscow Police Chief Anthony Dahlinger said there was no information to support that claim.

“The unfortunate part about this situation — on the heels of this misinformation about a serial rapist, and then having this report of a possible sexual assault — is it heightens the fear and anxiety in the community,” Dahlinger said.

WSU Police Chief Gary Jenkins said there are determinants that arise from false reports.

“It becomes an issue in the community,” he said. “Something that people are legitimately concerned about their personal safety and the safety of their friends and family.”