Police remind: We take assaults seriously

After recent reports of assaults in the Palouse area were deemed to be unfounded, local law enforcement officials seek to remind the public of the seriousness with which these reports are taken, and the importance of early reporting in such cases.
The Palouse community has experienced some turbulence over the past month when agencies in Moscow and Pullman received reports of sexual assaults.
The first was in late October when the Washington State University Police Department was made aware of a possible stranger-on-stranger assault near the Beasley Coliseum parking lot on campus.
A few weeks later, the Moscow Police Department was informed of an alleged sexual assault near Ghormley Park.
Law enforcement at both departments looked into the incidents and found they were not connected, and both reports were determined to be unfounded.
The reports prompted rumors of a “serial rapist” in the area, but Moscow Police Chief Anthony Dahlinger said there was no information to support that claim.
“The unfortunate part about this situation — on the heels of this misinformation about a serial rapist, and then having this report of a possible sexual assault — is it heightens the fear and anxiety in the community,” Dahlinger said.
WSU Police Chief Gary Jenkins said there are determinants that arise from false reports.
“It becomes an issue in the community,” he said. “Something that people are legitimately concerned about their personal safety and the safety of their friends and family.”
Jenkins said reports of a stranger-on-stranger assault are rare in the area. Dahlinger agreed, and said the situation was unique.
He added that while the department receives some false reports, all are taken with the highest level of seriousness.
“We take every single one of our cases seriously,” Dahlinger said. “We don’t make any preconceived notions about a reporting party or what the circumstances are, and we just look at the facts.”
He said law enforcement’s job is to keep the community safe, and reporting information helps protect everyone that lives in the area.
“We are your resource,” he said. “If there’s potential information out there about something dangerous in our community, give us a call. Don’t ever be afraid to reach out and ask questions … especially if you see something strange or suspicious or odd.”
Jenkins said if someone experiences an assault, it’s crucial to act quickly because any time that goes by can make it more difficult to conduct a thorough investigation. Victims can go to the hospital for an exam before making a decision about reporting to police right away.
There are many resources for victims in the community, including Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse, the Rural Crisis Center Network along with a variety of services provided by both WSU and University of Idaho.
“If you see something, say something, whether you’re a victim or a witness,” Jenkins said. “We just ask people to call us so that we can initiate an investigation as soon as possible, which increases the chances of resolving that reported crime as quickly as possible and providing more safety to the community.”
