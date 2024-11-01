Sections
Local NewsNovember 1, 2024

Police still looking at College Hill assault

Police agency releases additional photos of incident that left one man seriously injured

Emily Pearce
This photo released by the Pullman Police Department shows three individuals the department hopes to identify in relation to an assault that took place Oct. 20 on College Hill in Pullman.
This photo released by the Pullman Police Department shows three individuals the department hopes to identify in relation to an assault that took place Oct. 20 on College Hill in Pullman.Pullman Police Department
This photo released by the Pullman Police Department shows three individuals the department hopes to identify in relation to an assault that took place Oct. 20 on College Hill in Pullman.
This photo released by the Pullman Police Department shows three individuals the department hopes to identify in relation to an assault that took place Oct. 20 on College Hill in Pullman.Pullman Police Department

PULLMAN — The Pullman Police Department is still looking into an assault reported early last week on College Hill.

In hopes to identify suspects, the agency released additional photos of the supposed incident that left one man seriously injured.

Police were dispatched after receiving a report of men fighting in the street the early morning hours of Oct. 20 outside The Coug on Colorado Street.

Officers found that two male victims had witnessed a fight and attempted to intervene, but were attacked by a group of college-aged men.

One male was left unconscious after receiving significant head injuries. He was transported via ambulance to Pullman Regional Hospital for treatment.

Operations Commander Aaron Breshears said while the man was discharged from the hospital, he is still in the process of recovering. He added the man sustained serious injuries that will take awhile to heal.

Breshears said the case remains under investigation. He said the public has been helpful providing the department with leads, and hopes to have a resolution to the matter soon.

Pullman Police obtained surveillance footage of the incident and posted images on its social media platforms. Officers are asking the community to identify people in the photos or provide additional video or photo evidence.

Information related to this case can be submitted to the Pullman Police Department by calling (509) 334-0802.

Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com.

