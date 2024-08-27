Sections
Local NewsDecember 12, 2024

Police: Two threatened to ‘shoot up’ the school

Pullman pair, each 14, draw charges of making threats

Emily Pearce
story image illustation

PULLMAN — Two Pullman juveniles have been formally charged for making threats Tuesday morning to “shoot up” the Pullman High School.

Whitman County Prosecutor Lindsi Alcantar decided Wednesday to charge both 14-year-old individuals with threats to bomb or injure property.

The two will remain in custody at the Martin Hall Juvenile Detention Facility, Pullman Police Operations Commander Aaron Breshears said.

He added authorities haven’t recovered a firearm, and believe they intercepted plans early enough before the juveniles could acquire a weapon.

Pullman officers were called to the high school around 8 a.m. Tuesday after being made aware of a student who allegedly planned to bring a gun and shoot school members, according to a Pullman Police Department news release Tuesday.

Authorities quickly identified the suspects and separated them from other students before classes began.

The high school was placed in a modified lockdown, where students remained in the building and classes resumed while officers looked into the possible threat. The school returned to normal operations later that morning.

Breshears said no one was hurt during the incident. Pullman Police Department’s investigation was completed and forwarded to the Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office for review Wednesday.

Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com.

