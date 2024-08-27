Police: Two threatened to ‘shoot up’ the school

PULLMAN — Two Pullman juveniles have been formally charged for making threats Tuesday morning to “shoot up” the Pullman High School.

Whitman County Prosecutor Lindsi Alcantar decided Wednesday to charge both 14-year-old individuals with threats to bomb or injure property.

The two will remain in custody at the Martin Hall Juvenile Detention Facility, Pullman Police Operations Commander Aaron Breshears said.

He added authorities haven’t recovered a firearm, and believe they intercepted plans early enough before the juveniles could acquire a weapon.