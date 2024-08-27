Police urge caution as region sees high number of fatal crashes

Residents paying attention to the news may have noticed an alarming number of reported fatal crashes on the region’s highways this past month.
Six fatal crashes have occurred since the beginning of November in the eight-county readership area for the Moscow-Pullman Daily News and Lewiston Tribune, leaving seven dead.
Most of the incidents have occurred in Idaho, at an unusually common rate.
“We’re seeing a really high level of fatality crashes just in our district alone,” said Tauna Davis, an Idaho State Police detective in District 2.
District 2 patrols Latah, Nez Perce, Lewis, Idaho and Clearwater counties. Davis said it is odd to see this number of fatal crashes this time of year before the winter weather really worsens roadway conditions.
Looking back at the fatal crashes ISP has investigated, Davis said the most common causes were inattentive driving or impaired driving. According to the ISP reports, several crashes occurred after a vehicle drifted into the wrong lane.
Most of these crashes occurred on U.S. Highway 95 and U.S. Highway 12. Davis said the winding, two-lane U.S. 12 sees the highest number of crashes in the district each year. U.S. 95 sees a lot of crashes from drivers crossing the center line or going off the roadway.
Washington State Patrol’s Sgt. Ryan Senger said his district in Eastern Washington has actually seen a decrease in fatal collisions this year. However, two recent crashes have hit close to home on the Palouse.
A 13-year-old Pullman boy died in a Nov. 16 crash on U.S. Highway 195 near Rosalia. A 94-year-old Pullman woman died Tuesday on Washington State Route 27 between Pullman and Moscow.
Both Senger and Davis warn drivers to slow down and pay attention to the road, especially when winter weather arrives.
“Speed continues to remain a leading cause of collisions and distracted driving is up there as well,” Senger said.
Davis said to be aware of poor visibility and black ice. She cautioned drivers to avoid using cruise control because it “doesn’t mean it’s going to be the perfect speed for every part of the roadway.”
They both emphasized the importance of wearing seatbelts.
“We have a lot of people that could have possibly walked away from the crash if they had been wearing their seatbelts,” Davis said.
Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.