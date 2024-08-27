Police urge caution as region sees high number of fatal crashes

Residents paying attention to the news may have noticed an alarming number of reported fatal crashes on the region’s highways this past month.

Six fatal crashes have occurred since the beginning of November in the eight-county readership area for the Moscow-Pullman Daily News and Lewiston Tribune, leaving seven dead.

Most of the incidents have occurred in Idaho, at an unusually common rate.

“We’re seeing a really high level of fatality crashes just in our district alone,” said Tauna Davis, an Idaho State Police detective in District 2.

District 2 patrols Latah, Nez Perce, Lewis, Idaho and Clearwater counties. Davis said it is odd to see this number of fatal crashes this time of year before the winter weather really worsens roadway conditions.

Looking back at the fatal crashes ISP has investigated, Davis said the most common causes were inattentive driving or impaired driving. According to the ISP reports, several crashes occurred after a vehicle drifted into the wrong lane.

Most of these crashes occurred on U.S. Highway 95 and U.S. Highway 12. Davis said the winding, two-lane U.S. 12 sees the highest number of crashes in the district each year. U.S. 95 sees a lot of crashes from drivers crossing the center line or going off the roadway.