Police warn about ‘new wave of phone scams’

The Idaho State Police issued a news release Monday warning about a phone scam in which Idaho residents are threatened with false claims of DNA test requirements and threats of arrest to coerce payments.

This “new wave of phone scams” is targeting residents of the state, according to the news release.

Here’s how the scam works: Callers pose as law enforcement officers and tell the potential victim they must submit to a DNA test or they could face arrest. And then the scammers demand money to make the problem go away.

According to the news release: “In one reported case, a scammer left a voicemail claiming that the recipient needed to provide a DNA swab in response to certified mail and directed the victim to contact the ISP Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) ‘just in case.’ The victim then received a second call stating they had missed a required DNA appointment, which had allegedly resulted in a warrant for their arrest. The scammer demanded immediate payment to ‘resolve’ the matter.”