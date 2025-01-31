Sections
Local News

Pomeroy man, 63, dies in two-vehicle crash near Pasco

Lewiston Tribune
PASCO — A 63-year-old Pomeroy man died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on U.S. Highway 12 on the outskirts of Pasco, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Eric L. Wommack was driving a 2020 Ford Ranger pickup truck westbound on the highway, just past the Vaughn Hubbard Bridge that spans the Snake River, according to a WSP news release.

Wommack’s vehicle was struck by a 2025 Kenworth semitruck that was attempting to cross U.S. 12 via Sacajawea Park Road. The semitruck was driven by Alvin E. Ortiz, 50, of Richland.

Wommack was pronounced dead at the scene. Ortiz was not injured, according to the news release.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

