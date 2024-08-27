Sections
Local News
October 12, 2024

Pomeroy woman charged for stealing two expensive cats

Facebook posts helped lead to reuniting felines with their owners

Lewiston Tribune
ASOTIN — Samantha N. Rager is facing cat burglar charges for allegedly stealing two furless felines worth $2,000 from a residence on the 800 block of Fourth Street in Clarkston.

The 33-year-old Pomeroy woman was arrested by Clarkston Police Officer Brad Peters after the missing cats were posted on Facebook and then spotted in the back of a car on the LCV - Bad Drivers Spotted page, according to court documents.

The cats, which were purchased for $1,000 each, were described as gray with white tiger stripes on their backs.

When contacted by police, Rager admitted having the cats, which were eventually returned to the owner without incident. Rager said it was supposed to be a joke, and the situation was “all blown out of proportion.”

The owners said Rager did not have permission to enter the house or take the cats for a joy ride. She reportedly had never been to the house in the past.

The recommended charges include residential burglary, two counts of second-degree theft and two counts of taking pets, according to court records.

Bond was set at $15,000 Friday in Asotin County Superior Court.

Rager’s next court appearance is on Oct. 21, when she will be arraigned before Judge Brooke Burns. Attorney Nick Ward is representing Rager, and Deputy Prosecutor Jaime Young is handling the case for Asotin County.

