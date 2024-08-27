Sections
Local NewsOctober 24, 2024

Pomeroy woman pleads not guilty to stealing cats

Lewiston Tribune and Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports
A Clarkston police car patrols the area around Clarkston High School after a high-speed pursuit was called off near the area on Tuesday afternoon. Police were still looking for the suspect as of Tuesday evening.
A Clarkston police car patrols the area around Clarkston High School after a high-speed pursuit was called off near the area on Tuesday afternoon. Police were still looking for the suspect as of Tuesday evening.Tribune/Pete Caster

ASOTIN — Samantha N. Rager pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the alleged theft of two hairless cats worth $2,000 from a residence in Clarkston.

The 33-year-old Pomeroy woman was recently arrested after the missing cats were posted on Facebook and then reportedly appeared in the back of a car on the LCV - Bad Drivers Spotted page, according to court documents.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The furless cats, which were purchased for $1,000 each, were described as gray with white tiger stripes on their backs.

Rager has been charged with residential burglary and two counts of second-degree theft in Asotin County Superior Court. She appeared Monday before Judge Brooke Burns for her arraignment.

Attorney Nick Ward is representing Rager, and Deputy Prosecutor Jaime Young is handling the case for Asotin County.

