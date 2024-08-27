Port of Whitman County acquires Oakesdale Mill property

OAKESDALE, Wash. — The Port of Whitman County has acquired the Oakesdale Mill property from the Innovia Foundation.
The port announced in a news release Wednesday the transfer was completed after a memorandum of understanding was signed by both entities Sept. 5.
Innovia, a Spokane-based nonprofit, and former Oakesdale resident Larry Stanley purchased the mill in early 2024 with the intent of preserving it as part of the region’s history. The 134-year-old flour mill is one of the last 19 original mills in Whitman County.
The organization approached the port later this year to shift ownership with hopes to support future economic development initiatives.
Last month, the port secured a $75,000 grant from the Washington State Community Economic Revitalization Board. The funds will support a feasibility study to assess the sustainability of the Oakesdale Flour Mill.
The agency issued a request for proposal of the feasibility study, and expects it to start in 2025. The port will also conduct an environmental assessment of the property funded through the Environmental Protection Agency.
Port officials say it will be several years before the site is fully developed. Once built, the property could serve as an event venue or co-working spaces, and be used for retail services or agriculture.
The agency anticipates the site to increase job opportunities within Oakesdale, support the local economy, promote tourism and preserve the historic landmark.
Port officials said they are committed to ensure the long-term viability of the mill.
“We deeply appreciate Innovia Foundation and the community for their dedication to partnership and the preservation of the Oakesdale Mill. Oakesdale has a tenacious community spirit, and we are excited to see the possibilities for transforming the Oakesdale Mill while honoring its historical significance,” Port Commission President Tom Kammerzell said in the news release.