Port of Whitman County acquires Oakesdale Mill property

OAKESDALE, Wash. — The Port of Whitman County has acquired the Oakesdale Mill property from the Innovia Foundation.

The port announced in a news release Wednesday the transfer was completed after a memorandum of understanding was signed by both entities Sept. 5.

Innovia, a Spokane-based nonprofit, and former Oakesdale resident Larry Stanley purchased the mill in early 2024 with the intent of preserving it as part of the region’s history. The 134-year-old flour mill is one of the last 19 original mills in Whitman County.

The organization approached the port later this year to shift ownership with hopes to support future economic development initiatives.

Last month, the port secured a $75,000 grant from the Washington State Community Economic Revitalization Board. The funds will support a feasibility study to assess the sustainability of the Oakesdale Flour Mill.