Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Local NewsMarch 22, 2025

Port of Whitman County awarded $2.1 million loan for Tekoa development

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
story image illustation

TEKOA — The Port of Whitman County received a $2.1 million loan to build an industrial park in Tekoa.

The port announced in a news release Thursday that the grant came from the Washington State Community Economic Revitalization Board. The funding, including the port’s match, amounts to $4.2 million to build infrastructure on its existing property north of Tekoa.

The organization will develop five shovel-ready lots that includes water supply, drainage systems, utility extension and the construction of new building pads. The plans will also construct road improvements to the property and a right turn lane on Washington State Route 27.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Private-sector tenants can begin to build on the site once those improvements are completed.

A 2024 feasibility study identified that manufacturing and construction services would be suitable for the Tekoa industrial park. The news release said port staff are engaging with other industries, like hydrogen companies, that can benefit from the town’s proximity to major metropolitan areas.

This is the first industrial property owned by the Port in northern Whitman County. The organization anticipates the project to be complete and ready for tenants to develop by December 2026.

Related
Local NewsMar. 22
A crash course in the arts
Local NewsMar. 22
Local Social Security office could be caught in DOGE overhau...
Local NewsMar. 22
Bill to allow Idaho to sue federal government over wildfire ...
Local NewsMar. 22
Abortion health exemption bill introduced
Related
USA Today sports columnist to speak at UI event
Local NewsMar. 22
USA Today sports columnist to speak at UI event
Whitman County Sheriff’s Office locate missing 78-year-old Thornton man
Local NewsMar. 22
Whitman County Sheriff’s Office locate missing 78-year-old Thornton man
Asotin County Sheriff’s Office warns of resurfaced scam
Local NewsMar. 22
Asotin County Sheriff’s Office warns of resurfaced scam
Budget writers reject second ask to bump foster care ombudsman budget
Local NewsMar. 22
Budget writers reject second ask to bump foster care ombudsman budget
Whitman County Sheriff’s Office locate missing 78-year-old Thornton man
Local NewsMar. 21
Whitman County Sheriff’s Office locate missing 78-year-old Thornton man
GREAT Day leads to great ideas
Local NewsMar. 21
GREAT Day leads to great ideas
Prosecutor: Kohberger bought Ka-Bar knife before murders
Local NewsMar. 21
Prosecutor: Kohberger bought Ka-Bar knife before murders
Single lane of U.S. 95 opened to local traffic at area of landslide
Local NewsMar. 21
Single lane of U.S. 95 opened to local traffic at area of landslide
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy