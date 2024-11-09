Port of Whitman County identifies potential site for care facility

COLFAX — The Port of Whitman County has moved forward with a potential site for a new child care facility in Colfax.
The port announced in a news release Thursday that it authorized an earnest money agreement for a property behind the Colfax High School.
The agreement includes an 18-month due diligence period. During that time, the port will continue to assess the feasibility of the site and the best way to support the child care needs of Colfax residents.
The deal comes after several months of analyzing the gaps and necessities of child care in Whitman County.
According to a 2021 study, Whitman County showed child care providers in the area have decreased by 34% between 2010 and 2019, despite having population growth of 4% in that same time frame.
There are currently no services for children younger than the age of 3 in Colfax, and limited options are available for children between the ages of 3 and 6.
The Washington State Department of Commerce awarded the port a $75,000 grant in April 2024 to study child care needs, engage with the community and find solutions.
The port worked with consultant NAC Architecture this summer and fall to collect input and perform analysis, as well as collaborate with a community advisory group that included representatives from local businesses, health care, education and government sectors.
The advisory group helped narrow down child care facility options. Ideally, the location could support as many as 42 children, have space for classroom and activity rooms, preschool and after school care as well as a kitchen and offices.
The port will continue working with the community and the advisory group during the next stages of the feasibility study. The analysis is expected to finish in early 2025, which will guide the port’s next steps like pursuing additional funding for future phases.