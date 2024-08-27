Port sells two properties and a building to Renaissance boat company

The Port of Clarkston has wrapped up negotiations with Renaissance Property Holdings for acreage and a building in the port district that will significantly expand the popular boat business and add more than 50 jobs to the community.
The first transaction involves the sale of 4.5 acres at 908 Port Drive for $1.47 million. That sale is set to be finalized next month.
A second transaction will transfer ownership of an 8,800-square-foot building and more than an acre at 1015 Port Way. The purchase price is $730,000 and should close in September, said the port’s executive director, Chris Rasmussen.
The announcement was made Wednesday afternoon at the regular Port of Clarkston meeting. The president of Renaissance Marine Group, Jerry Wooley, said the boat manufacturer is looking forward to expanding in Clarkston.
“We appreciate your support,” Wooley told the port commissioners. “We’re excited to grow and expand here. In fact, we’re launching a new boat in a couple of days, and it’s the biggest boat we’ve ever made.”
Renaissance Marine Group, which employs 100 people in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, is a leading company within Bryton Marine Group and is well-known for its Duckworth and Weldcraft aluminum boats.
“I would really like to thank the Port of Clarkston for negotiating the sale of these two properties,” Wooley said. “These investments are really the next step in the continued evolution and growth of two L-C Valley home-grown brands that started in the 1960s. Given the local history of our brands and our role in the development of heavy gauge welded aluminum boats, remaining in the communities where we started is as important to us as the product we produce.”
In a news release, CEO Bryon Bolton said the expansion will generate more than 50 good-paying jobs in the community, and the group will continue to support educational and training partnerships with Walla Walla Community College and Lewis-Clark State College.
“Our decision to invest significantly in our Clarkston facilities reflects our belief in the long-term potential for this region,” Bolton said. “We not only secure our operational future but also reinforce our commitment to providing high-quality, stable employment opportunities.”
After approving the port’s 2025 budget, the commissioners unanimously approved the property sales.
“We are pleased to see this agreement move forward with Renaissance Property Holdings, and we’re excited about the potential for growth and development at the port,” Port Commissioner Dayna Weatherly-Wilson said in the news release.
“These transactions are part of a broader strategy to improve port facilities, create new opportunities for businesses, and generate long-term value for the community.”
