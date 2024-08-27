Port sells two properties and a building to Renaissance boat company

The Port of Clarkston has wrapped up negotiations with Renaissance Property Holdings for acreage and a building in the port district that will significantly expand the popular boat business and add more than 50 jobs to the community.

The first transaction involves the sale of 4.5 acres at 908 Port Drive for $1.47 million. That sale is set to be finalized next month.

A second transaction will transfer ownership of an 8,800-square-foot building and more than an acre at 1015 Port Way. The purchase price is $730,000 and should close in September, said the port’s executive director, Chris Rasmussen.

The announcement was made Wednesday afternoon at the regular Port of Clarkston meeting. The president of Renaissance Marine Group, Jerry Wooley, said the boat manufacturer is looking forward to expanding in Clarkston.

“We appreciate your support,” Wooley told the port commissioners. “We’re excited to grow and expand here. In fact, we’re launching a new boat in a couple of days, and it’s the biggest boat we’ve ever made.”

Renaissance Marine Group, which employs 100 people in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, is a leading company within Bryton Marine Group and is well-known for its Duckworth and Weldcraft aluminum boats.