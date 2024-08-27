Sections
Local NewsOctober 11, 2024

Potlatch man serves 9 months for promoting prostitution in Clarkston

ASOTIN — A 40-year-old Potlatch man accused of driving a prostitute to dates in Clarkston was sentenced to nine months in jail with credit for time served.

Harry L. Young III, who was charged with second-degree promoting prostitution, appeared this week in Asotin County Superior Court.

A warrant for Young was issued in December, with the help of the FBI, because of his alleged involvement in a human trafficking operation in Clarkston. According to court documents, women were advertising on websites and offering sex for payments, and Young was reportedly involved in the arrangements. He was arrested in Clarkston.

Young was represented by attorney Randy Reed, and Deputy Prosecutor Jaime Young, no relation, handled the case on behalf of the state.

