UPDATE AT 12:03 P.M.: Moscow, Clarkston outages both resolved

UPDATE AT 12:03 P.M.:
The power outage at Moscow has been resolved, Avista announced on its outage map.
UPDATE AT 10:09 A.M.:
The power outage that affected Clarkston has been resolved, but now 2,400 Avista customers in the Moscow area are without electricity.
The Moscow outage was reported at 8:51 a.m. Saturday and is expected to be resolved by 11:45 a.m., according to Avista's online outage map.
The cause of the outage is under investigation, according to Avista.
UPDATE AT 8:31 A.M.:
Avista's map now lists the cause of the power outage in Clarkston as "animal." Restoration is still expected at 10:15 a.m.
ORIGINAL STORY:
A power outage affecting more than 3,400 customers has been reported Saturday morning in Clarkston, according to Avista Utilities' online outage map.
The outages were first reported at about 7:15 a.m. Saturday. The estimate time of restoration is 10:15 a.m., according to Avista.
The cause of the outage hasn't been announced.