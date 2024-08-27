UPDATE AT 12:03 P.M.: Moscow, Clarkston outages both resolved

UPDATE AT 12:03 P.M.:

The power outage at Moscow has been resolved, Avista announced on its outage map.

UPDATE AT 10:09 A.M.:

The power outage that affected Clarkston has been resolved, but now 2,400 Avista customers in the Moscow area are without electricity.

The Moscow outage was reported at 8:51 a.m. Saturday and is expected to be resolved by 11:45 a.m., according to Avista's online outage map.

The cause of the outage is under investigation, according to Avista.