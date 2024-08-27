Sections
Local NewsOctober 12, 2024

UPDATE AT 12:03 P.M.: Moscow, Clarkston outages both resolved

Nearly 6,000 residences were affected by power outages Saturday morning

Lewiston Tribune
This map for the Avista Utilities' website shows the Moscow area affected by a power outage Saturday morning.
This map for the Avista Utilities' website shows the Moscow area affected by a power outage Saturday morning.
This Avista Utilities map shows the parts of Clarkston affected by an outage Saturday morning.
This Avista Utilities map shows the parts of Clarkston affected by an outage Saturday morning.

UPDATE AT 12:03 P.M.:

The power outage at Moscow has been resolved, Avista announced on its outage map.

UPDATE AT 10:09 A.M.:

The power outage that affected Clarkston has been resolved, but now 2,400 Avista customers in the Moscow area are without electricity.

The Moscow outage was reported at 8:51 a.m. Saturday and is expected to be resolved by 11:45 a.m., according to Avista's online outage map.

The cause of the outage is under investigation, according to Avista.

UPDATE AT 8:31 A.M.:

Avista's map now lists the cause of the power outage in Clarkston as "animal." Restoration is still expected at 10:15 a.m.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A power outage affecting more than 3,400 customers has been reported Saturday morning in Clarkston, according to Avista Utilities' online outage map.

The outages were first reported at about 7:15 a.m. Saturday. The estimate time of restoration is 10:15 a.m., according to Avista.

The cause of the outage hasn't been announced.

