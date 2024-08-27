Power outage hits Clarkston Heights on Tuesday evening

A power outage affecting more than 1,400 customers struck the Clarkston Heights on Tuesday evening, according to Avista Utilities’ online outage map.

The outage was reported around 6 p.m. Tuesday and was resolved around 8:20 p.m. Avista said 1,431 customers were affected.

The outage first started when a pickup truck hit and sheared off a power pole at about 1 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 10th Avenue and 22nd Street in the Clarkston Heights, according to the Asotin County Fire District #1.