Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashback
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplaceReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsOctober 3, 2024
Prescribed fire near Walla Walla gets away from Forest Service officials
Lewiston Tribune

Fire officials on the Umatilla National Forest are working to suppress a prescribed burn that escaped their control.

They started the fire Monday in an effort to reduce fuel availability in the Tiger Creek area of the Mill Creek watershed that provides drinking water to Walla Walla. According to a U.S. Forest Service news release, shifting winds pushed the fire outside of the 335-acre area they planned to treat. The fire, estimated at 400 acres, burned 228 acres that were planned for treatment later this fall and about 155 acres that were not intended to burn.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Prescribed fire is one of the key tools used by land managers to reduce the risk of future wildfires and the Forest Service is sometimes criticized for falling short of its prescribed fire treatment goals. But the tool also comes with some risks, namely the tiny fraction of prescribed fires that escape control.

In 2022, Forest Service Chief Randy Moore ordered a 90-day halt to prescribed burning to allow for a review of protocols. The chief cited extreme fire conditions at the time as the reason for the pause, but it also followed a prescribed fire in New Mexico that escaped and became one of the largest wildfires in the state’s history.

Moore lifted the pause later that summer and directed agency fire officials to implement a set of recommendations designed to reduce the risk that prescribed fires will escape and grow into large fires.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 3
Johnson pleads not guilty in death of Warnock
Local NewsOct. 3
Future of Denver flights remains unknown
Local NewsOct. 3
Feds sending $453M to Idaho for infrastructure
Local NewsOct. 3
Records
Related
Moscow, Lewiston teachers honored by UI
Local NewsOct. 3
Moscow, Lewiston teachers honored by UI
Blast from the Past / 1941: Supervising the boys’ work
Local NewsOct. 3
Blast from the Past / 1941: Supervising the boys’ work
Whitman County reports more pertussis cases
Local NewsOct. 3
Whitman County reports more pertussis cases
Jenkins to give retirement a 2nd try
Local NewsOct. 3
Jenkins to give retirement a 2nd try
First frost of the season could hit region
Local NewsOct. 2
First frost of the season could hit region
Idaho switches to new public defender system
Local NewsOct. 2
Idaho switches to new public defender system
Water expert says awareness is key
Local NewsOct. 2
Water expert says awareness is key
New LHS athletic facility to open this month
Local NewsOct. 2
New LHS athletic facility to open this month
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy