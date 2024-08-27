PRH board president resigns

PULLMAN — Pullman Regional Hospital is looking to fill a vacancy on its Board of Commissioners after the outgoing president announced he was resigning.

The hospital said in a news release Friday that longtime commissioner and board president Jeff Elbracht resigned Jan. 5.

Following his departure came a shift in leadership on the board — Tricia Grantham was selected as president, PJ Sanchez as vice president and Cheryl Oliver as secretary during a Jan. 8 meeting.

Elbracht joined the board in 2016 and was selected to serve as president from 2018 to 2025. He is the director of finance for the City of Pullman and is the former director of university recreation at Washington State University.