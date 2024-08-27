Sections
Local NewsFebruary 21, 2025

PRH receives accreditation from College of American Pathologists

Moscow-Pullman Daily News

PULLMAN — The Pullman Regional Hospital has received accreditation from the College of American Pathologists.

The hospital announced in a news release Monday its laboratory was certified by the world’s largest organization of board-certified pathologists and leading provider of laboratory accreditation as well as proficiency testing programs.

The College of American Pathologists serves patients, pathologists and the public by fostering excellence in pathology and laboratory medicine globally, according to the news release.

The certification requires more than 800 regulations to be met. To maintain the accreditation, inspectors examine the laboratory’s records, processes and quality control procedures every two years. The organization also reviews laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety programs, records and overall management.

The local hospital’s team of laboratory professionals includes a board-certified pathologist through a longstanding partnership with Incyte Diagnostics, ASCP certified medical laboratory scientists, laboratory information specialists and phlebotomists.

In 2024, the hospital’s laboratory performed more than 181,000 inpatient and outpatient laboratory tests including blood, stool, urine, transfusion services and drug tests.

Along with the College of American Pathologists accreditation, the laboratory maintains compliance with the Washington State Department of Health regulations.

