PRH set for lockdown drill Thursday

Patient care will continue for appointments scheduled during the drill time. For any active patient appointments, clinic doors will remain closed and patients will be informed of the ongoing drill.

Volunteers will be stationed at all entry and exit points to provide patients and visitors guidance, explain the drill and assist with wayfinding.

Clinic staff will follow lockdown protocols in alignment with hospital policy as closely as possible while prioritizing patient care needs.

The drill is to ensure staff preparedness and safety, while also highlighting the hospital’s commitment to effective emergency response training.