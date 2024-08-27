The Heritage Foundation, the organization behind Project 2025, a presidential transition plan with sweeping recommendations for federal policy reforms under a Republican presidency the next four years, has lobbied Idaho lawmakers in recent months on private school choice.

Project 2025 is a 900-page blueprint tailored to a second term for former President Donald Trump. The Heritage Foundation has published similar documents since the 1980s, but the latest iteration is grabbing national headlines for proposals that would overhaul the federal government and its role in schooling, like eliminating the U.S. Department of Education.

Private school choice — policies that would free-up public funding for private education — is a major focus of the transition plan. And while much of Project 2025 zeroes in on federal education reforms, including a nationwide universal school choice program, the Heritage Foundation is also pushing choice programs at the state level, including in Idaho.

“Education is primarily a state and local affair,” said Matthew Ladner, Heritage Foundation senior adviser for education policy implementation. “School choice has made a lot of progress in the last few years through state capitals and is likely to make more in the years ahead.”

Idaho is one of a handful of Republican-dominated states that has yet to enact a private school choice program.

Kristen Christensen, state director of the lobbying arm of the Heritage Foundation, Heritage Action for America, has been contacting Idaho lawmakers in recent months to pitch private school choice policy proposals before next year’s legislative session.

Ladner met with lawmakers over Zoom and in-person in September and October, according to email records and an interview with Ladner.

Christensen sent an invitation to Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, to the September virtual call where she said they planned to “discuss potential education freedom in Idaho, including school choice, vouchers, tax credits, and other avenues,” email records show.

Scott forwarded the invitation to fellow legislators as well as some Republican candidates who won in their May primary contests, including Clint Hostetler, who defeated Twin Falls incumbent Chenele Dixon — Dixon had been an opponent of using taxpayer funds for private education, and a group supporting the proposals spent heavily in the primary to oppose her. Scott also forwarded the invitation to Sagle candidate Cornel Rasor — Rasor was later appointed by Gov. Brad Little to fill a vacancy in the seat left by outgoing Rep. Sage Dixon, and it was shortly announced that he would be joining the ultra conservative Freedom Caucus.

Several lawmakers later received a follow-up from Christensen thanking them for attending, including: Reps. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls; Ron Mendive, R-Coeur d’Alene; and Scott; as well as Sens. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton; Carl Bjerke, R- Coeur d’Alene; and Kelly Anthon, R-Burley.

Ladner said in an interview that he also met in-person with lawmakers in early October in Boise to discuss the educational savings account, or ESA, program in Arizona and how something similar could work in Idaho.

WHAT IS PROJECT 2025? WHY IS IT IMPORTANT?

During this presidential campaign, Trump has sought to distance himself from Project 2025 amid backlash to some of its ideas and comments made by one of its leaders. However, it was created by a number of his former advisers and others considered likely appointees if he’s reelected, NPR reported.

“(Project 2025) is moving from an abstraction to a concretized plan, and that is the thing that makes it worth paying attention to,” said Sam Martin, a Boise State University professor who studies the conservative movement. “Because once you make a blueprint, you have a way to implement policies that you want.”

The transition plan, which includes proposed actions for every department within the federal government, was created in an effort led by the Heritage Foundation with an advisory board of 100 organizations — including the Idaho-based Mountain States Policy Center, which describes itself as a “free-market think tank.”

Versions of a Heritage Foundation presidential transition plan, or “Mandate for Leadership,” have existed since the Reagan administration.

Foundation President Kevin Roberts wrote in the Project 2025 foreward that the first presidential playbook was written in 1981.

“By the end of that year, more than 60 percent of its recommendations had become policy,” Roberts wrote.

The salience of this new version of the playbook is that its intended recipient, former President Trump, has been particularly receptive to its ideas in the past, according to the afterword of the project, written by Heritage Foundation founder and past president Edwin Feulner.

“After that first edition, a new Mandate was produced every four years. But the 2016 edition was one of particular note,” Feulner wrote. “It earned significant attention from the Trump Administration, as Heritage had accumulated a backlog of conservative ideas that had been blocked by President Barack Obama and his team.

“Soon after President Donald Trump was sworn in, his Administration began to implement major parts of the 2016 Mandate. After his first year in office, the Administration had implemented 64 percent of its policy recommendations.”

Feulner said that Trump implemented more of the recommendations in the first year than Reagan did, and that “President Trump liked being compared to a former President he deeply admired, and he touted the comparison frequently.”

The strategy for 2025 includes a plan to combat what the foundation calls “the Great Awokening,” with proposals such as “deleting the terms sexual orientation and gender identity (“SOGI”), diversity, equity, and inclusion (“DEI”), gender, gender equality, gender equity, gender awareness, gender-sensitive, abortion, reproductive health, reproductive rights … out of every federal rule, agency regulation, contract, grant, regulation, and piece of legislation that exists.”

Some of the policies proposed for the federal government are also being pitched in state legislatures around the country, especially surrounding education.

HERITAGE FOUNDATION’S STATE-LEVEL ADVOCACY IN EDUCATION

When it comes to education, the idea of “school choice,” or allowing taxpayer funds to go toward private education, is a major focus for the Heritage Foundation as a whole and in Project 2025.

Roberts wrote in the foreward, “In our schools, the question of parental authority over their children’s education is a simple one: Schools serve parents, not the other way around. That is, of course, the best argument for universal school choice — a goal all conservatives and conservative Presidents must pursue.”

He wrote that “cities, counties, school boards, union bosses, principles, and teachers who disagree should immediately be cut off from federal funds.”

The school choice proposals should “promote educational opportunities outside the woke-dominated system of public schools and universities,” the foundation president wrote.

Ladner works with local legislators to get these types of programs passed at the state level, such as during his meetings with Idaho lawmakers.

“It’s mostly a state and local affair,” Ladner said. “We’ve made a lot of progress through state capitols and we’re likely to make more in the years to come.”

Ladner said his focus at the Heritage Foundation is primarily on supporting a system known as a universal education savings account, or ESA. Before joining the foundation in 2023, he had served on a team that implemented an ESA program in Arizona.

In 2023, a group of Idaho senators proposed an ESA that would have provided nearly $6,000 per student that could go toward educational expenses including private school tuition. The two Heritage Action for America lobbyists in Idaho lobbied in favor of this bill, reports to the Idaho Secretary of State’s office show.

The Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy released a report that predicted the program’s total cost to the state could rise from $44 million in its first year to $363.8 million if enrollment trended similarly to programs in Arizona and another one in Florida. The Senate decisively rejected the proposal.

Arizona’s program began with limitations on who could enroll and was primarily for students with disabilities, Ladner said. It later was opened up to all families who wanted to participate, and this year Arizona is likely to spend around $700 million on it, Ladner said. A report released in April by the Common Sense Institute of Arizona estimated the program will cost more than $750 million.

Email records indicate that Nichols, one of the legislators who proposed the ESA, attended the virtual call with Ladner. She did not respond to questions about the event, but wrote in an emailed response to other questions, “I strongly support school choice and believe it’s essential for empowering parents to choose the best educational option for their children. I am considering either bringing forward a school choice proposal next session or supporting another well drafted proposal that gives families more freedom and control over their children’s education.”

Email records also indicate Ehardt attended the virtual call, but in an interview the lawmaker did not remember if she did. Ehardt said she did attend the in-person meeting with Ladner in October. She didn’t recall many of the details of the meeting, but said she’s generally supportive of the school choice proposals that have come forward, although she would prefer a more targeted option at first with the potential to be expanded to a universal option.

The follow-up email from the Heritage Action lobbyist included resources for the lawmakers as they “consider possible legislation,” which included a link to a Heritage report written by Ladner about a school choice tax credit program in Oklahoma and model legislation from the Institute for Justice for creating an ESA.