Project Downtown gets $100K for overrun costs

PULLMAN — The Whitman County Commission is giving the city of Pullman more funding for Project Downtown overruns.

Commissioners unanimously agreed to allocate $100,000 for the project’s extra costs during their regular meeting Monday in Colfax. The money will come from the county’s economic development fund that is partly made up of sales tax collections.

The funding is a fourth of what the city requested from the commission. Last week, Pullman Mayor Francis Benjamin asked commissioners to provide nearly $400,000 for all the project’s additional costs.

Commissioners chose not to issue the full amount because of other commitments in Whitman County that are dependent on the fund. Commissioner Art Swannack said the county has many projects coming up that need the money. This includes St. John’s sewer project and broadband internet expansion across the county.

Project Downtown is a more than $12 million city-led initiative to rebuild downtown Pullman’s streets, sidewalks and utilities. Main Street was closed in April for construction that was initially anticipated to last four months.