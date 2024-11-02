Project Downtown in Pullman hits another snag

PULLMAN — The city of Pullman’s project to revitalize downtown has been set back again.

Mayor Francis Benjamin said the city’s consultant, Coeur d’Alene-based engineering firm Welch Comer, told staff Thursday afternoon that repaving Main Street was complete this week. However, the firm said crews need more time to stripe the road and install traffic signals.

Main Street is now expected to open to at least one lane of traffic Nov. 11, more than a week past the already delayed Nov. 1 deadline.

“I was hoping to be able to say that everything is opening up,” Benjamin said. “It’s unfortunate the delay is there, but we want to make sure we have it right.”

The project is a city-led initiative to fully upgrade downtown’s utilities, streets, sidewalks and more. The venture encompasses all of Main Street, from Grand Avenue to Spring Street.

Since April, crews from Apollo Inc., a Kennewick-based construction company, have been rebuilding downtown.

Main was anticipated to open by Oct. 15. The Pullman City Council amended the contract in October that extended the completion date to Nov. 1. Construction should be fully completed by Nov. 22.

“I’m fully confident they’ll be able to get it done before Thanksgiving,” Benjamin said. “They’re hard at work. It’s going really well, we have most everything done.”

Benjamin said the contract stipulates the city would fine Apollo for being over schedule. He said city staff and Welch Comer are negotiating change orders to prevent this. The earliest the council could approve a second contract amendment is during the Nov. 12 meeting.

“For a project this size,” he said, “it isn’t unusual to be considering change orders, especially when something happens.”

The delay was primarily because of contaminated soil and underground work.

Most of downtown’s utilities haven’t been touched since being installed a century ago.

Benjamin said soil contamination was expected. Throughout Pullman’s lifespan, a few gas stations, car repair shops and fertilizer stores have been housed downtown.