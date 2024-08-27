Prop 1 rejected by Idaho voters

Idaho’s election system likely will not change, after voters largely rejected Prop 1.

By press time Tuesday, 419,211 ballots statewide were reported cast against, or 69.3%, with 185,945 in favor, preliminary results show.

The ballot measure, created and supported by the group Idahoans for Open Primaries, would have meant anyone regardless of party affiliation could vote in Idaho primaries in a new top-four contest. It would’ve also implemented ranked-choice voting in the general election.

“I think if you look at at the number of legislators that have come out and said, ‘this is bad for Idaho,’ I think that’s why it’s trending down,” House Speaker Mike Moyle said Tuesday night, shortly after 10 p.m.

Supporters for the initiative conceded at about 11:30 p.m.

“We are full of pride that we dared to take on the biggest structural problem facing Idaho: the closed primaries,” Luke Mayville, Idahoans for Open Primaries spokesperson, said in a news release. “It’s never easy to reform a broken system. But one thing is clear to us after talking with hundreds of thousands of voters: Even if Idahoans didn’t support our specific proposal, the vast majority believe the closed primary system is broken. It’s only a matter of time before Idahoans demand reform.”

The initiative faced strong pushback from members of the Idaho GOP, including billboards, signs and ads in opposition. Its supporters also gathered signatures in support from every single county and far surpassed the threshold required. The PAC to support it garnered more than $4.8 million in contributions, much of which came from out-of-state groups that support the election system.

At the Idaho GOP Election Night Watch party in Meridian, Republican Chairwoman Dorothy Moon thanked a number of people for their work opposing Prop 1.

The supporters of the election system argued that it would bring in more voter participation than Idaho’s closed party primary races and ensure that winners had the majority of voters — not just a plurality in crowded races.

Opponents argued it was confusing and expensive. Secretary of State Phil McGrane had sent a letter to legislative leaders in July saying he estimated it could cost between $25 million and $40 million to purchase new voting equipment that could handle ranked-choice voting tabulation. Supporters told the Idaho Press that the estimation didn’t account for a lower-cost software used by other states that McGrane could certify for use in Idaho if he chose to.