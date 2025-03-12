Property tax bill headed for Senate

BOISE — The Senate Local Government and Taxation Committee on Tuesday unanimously voted to approve a bill committing $100 million of state general funds annually toward property tax relief.

House Bill 304 would provide $50 million to an existing School Facilities Fund, which is money sent to districts based on average daily attendance to pay off bonds and levies, and another $50 million to the Tax Relief Fund, which may go to local governments to reduce property tax bills on owner-occupied homes by around 5.4%.

Senate bill sponsor Sen. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, said the reductions would appear on homeowners’ property taxes this November.

The funds would be added to accounts created through the passage of the 2023 bill, House Bill 292, a sweeping property tax bill that used a number of funding sources to go toward school facilities and the homeowner property tax reductions.

The $100 million in HB 304 would be added to the 2.25% of state sales tax revenue that is already automatically distributed into each of the two funds.