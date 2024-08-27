Proposal for United replacement possible soon

A proposal for a potential replacement of United Airlines’ direct Denver flights could be ready before the end of the year.

That update came from Gary Peters Tuesday at the first meeting of the board that oversees the Lewiston airport since United announced Friday it was discontinuing nonstop Lewiston-Denver commercial passenger flights this winter.

He and Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Director Michael Isaacs have been on calls every day for the last three weeks knowing the announcement about the flights was coming, said Peters, the chairperson of the airport authority board.

United will operate service from Denver to Lewiston through Jan. 31 and service from Lewiston to Denver through Feb. 1.

“We had a very good call on Friday,” Peters said. “So it’s not over. We’re going to keep fighting and dig in and hopefully we’re going to have another option” for Nez Perce County and the city of Lewiston, the owners of the airport.

“We’re not going to be able to fix this without money,” Peters said. “By not spending, it is how you lost it and by spending is how you’re going to get it back.”

The Denver flights, according to airport officials, have never been profitable for United. They have been subsidized with government money since they debuted in 2021.

In the first three years, they were backed by $4 million of Nez Perce County’s $7.8 million allocation from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The city of Lewiston paid United just more than $4 million for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30 for a yearlong minimum revenue guarantee agreement.

United requested another $4.9 million minimum revenue guarantee for the fiscal year that started Oct. 1. The Nez Perce County Commission committed $500,000 and was trying to find other parties to contribute.

The city of Lewiston hadn’t provided any money for a minimum revenue guarantee for the present fiscal year, citing a number of concerns such as draining the municipality’s reserves.

The Lewiston airport still has nonstop flights to and from Salt Lake City and Seattle on Delta, which are not subsidized.

Salt Lake City and Seattle are much closer to Lewiston than Denver, the third-largest hub in the nation, so the Delta flights require less fuel, a primary expense for airlines, Isaacs said.

Additionally a large number of the travelers on the Denver-Lewiston flights are going to other cities as their final destinations, which means that only a portion of the revenue from flights is attributed to the Denver-Lewiston route, Isaacs said.

The itineraries of the travelers on the Lewiston flights heading to Salt Lake City and Seattle are generally different, with a higher percentage of passengers staying in those places as final destinations, Isaacs said.