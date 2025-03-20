Prosecutor: Kohberger bought Ka-Bar knife before murders

Among the numerous court documents released Wednesday in the Bryan Kohberger case, the prosecution included details about his purchase of a Ka-Bar knife months before the Nov. 13, 2022, murders of four University of Idaho students.

They also included a photograph Kohberger took of himself hours after the murders occurred.

Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the stabbing deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. He could face the death penalty if convicted.

In April 2023, law enforcement was granted a search warrant for Kohberger’s Amazon user activity for the months of March, November and December of 2022.

Police allegedly found he purchased a Ka-Bar knife with a sheath and sharpener in March 2022. His click activity also indicates he searched for a knife with a sheath after the murders, the court document states.