Prosecutor: Officer acted lawfully in WSU shooting incident

Whitman County Prosecutor Denis Tracy said the Washington State University police officer who shot at a suicidal WSU student in March “did the right thing for the right reasons.”

On Tuesday, Tracy released his written conclusion of his investigation into the March 27 incident on the WSU campus. WSU Police Chief Gary Jenkins shared Tracy’s statements with the media.

Tracy’s office investigated the incident to determine if WSU officer Dillon Tiedeman-Mueller acted lawfully when he fired a round at WSU student John Bazan. Tracy concluded that Tiedeman-Mueller acted lawfully and “in good faith.”

The shooting was a result of Bazan’s attempt to commit suicide by cop, according to Tracy.

Bazan called 911 the morning of March 27 and said a man had a knife in his dorm hallway. He went out in the hallway to wait for the police with the intention to cause the officers to shoot him, Tracy said.

Bazan did not comply with the officers’ orders to take his hands out of his pockets. He also continued to walk toward the offers after being ordered to stop. At one point, Bazan “jerked his hand out of his pocket suddenly and held it up imitating holding a weapon towards the officers and appeared as if he was starting to charge the officers,” Tracy wrote.

Sgt. Mike Petlovany and Tiedeman-Mueller used appropriate de-escalation efforts, Tracy said. They tried to talk to Bazan and increase their distance from him by backing up. They also used their stun guns multiple times, but that was ineffective, likely because of Bazan’s loose clothes.

Tracy said that when Bazan jerked his hand out of his pocket and looked like he was beginning to charge with a weapon in his hand, Tiedman-Mueller fired a round from his pistol and missed Bazan.

Bazan was then taken down with a stun gun and arrested.