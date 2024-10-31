Sections
Local NewsOctober 31, 2024

Public comment session set for Friday to discuss winter treatment of Deer Creek Road

Lewiston Tribune
The Nez Perce County Commissioners will hold a public comment session Friday to discuss the future of Deer Creek Road.

Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman announced in a news release that the public comment session will start at 11 a.m. Friday at the Waha Bar and Grill, 40787 Waha Road, in Lewiston. The meeting will center around how to maintain Deer Creek Road during the winter months.

No formal decision will be made during the meeting, according to the news release, and commissioners plan to examine the road and discuss other winter maintenance issues in the area throughout the day.

The commissioners have been working with the Nez Perce County Road and Bridge Department and area residents over the past year to determine the best approach for winter maintenance at Deer Creek Road. Some residents say they would like year-round access to the road, according to the news release, while other say they would prefer the road is closed for the winter to allow snow machines to function.

