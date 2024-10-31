No formal decision will be made during the meeting, according to the news release, and commissioners plan to examine the road and discuss other winter maintenance issues in the area throughout the day.

The commissioners have been working with the Nez Perce County Road and Bridge Department and area residents over the past year to determine the best approach for winter maintenance at Deer Creek Road. Some residents say they would like year-round access to the road, according to the news release, while other say they would prefer the road is closed for the winter to allow snow machines to function.