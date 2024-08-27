Sections
Local NewsOctober 8, 2024

Public Display Set For Fire Engine

Lewiston’s new fire engine will be parked on Main Street for public inspection this week — weather permitting — in observance of the 40th annual Fire Prevention Week.

Fire Chief Leonard Ellis said the engine will be fully manned and in radio and telephone contact with Headquarters station in case of an alarm. The display hours are 2 to 4 p.m. through Saturday.

As in past observances of Fire Prevention Week, fire drills will be conducted at all Lewiston schools. Ellis said talks on safely and demonstrations of the new engine also are on the school visit agenda.

This story was published in the Oct. 8, 1962, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.

