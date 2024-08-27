The community has one final chance to comment on the Pullman Planning Commission’s proposed in-town restrictions to short-term rentals like Airbnbs.

The changes are part of a much larger effort to update the city’s zoning code, one of the biggest overhauls in more than two decades.

A public hearing will be held on the matter during the commission’s meeting at 7 p.m. today at Pullman City Hall. The comment period is the last of several opportunities that have been offered while officials review the modifications.

The commission plans to make a recommendation to the Pullman City Council, which will make the final decision on the zoning code update including short-term rental restrictions.

The city currently requires short-term rental operators to obtain a conditional use permit from the hearing examiner, according to documents attached to the meeting agenda.

Under the new code, owners would instead need to acquire a short-term rental permit including a $350 initial application fee and $150 annual renewal cost, according to the documents. The application also includes several requirements.

Documents say operators must submit a plot and floor plan displaying evacuation routes. They must provide where the rental is being advertised, which has to include a permit number on the listing.

Applicants need a business license through the Washington State Department of Revenue, and they must prove lodging, business and other taxes have been paid before operating the rental.