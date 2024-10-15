Pullman charts out budget for next two years

PULLMAN — The city of Pullman released the 2025-2026 Mayor’s Proposed Budget.

The drafted budget is a projection of costs over the next two years that best reflects expenditures and rates from the city’s 16 departments. The financial plan was created with input from department managers and recommendations from City Administrator Mike Urban.

The budget estimates general fund revenue around $29,600,000 and operational expenditures about $32,700,000 for 2025. In 2026, anticipated revenues are approximately $29,000,000 and expenditures are nearly $31,500,000.

The document states revenue for 2023 was roughly $29,300,000 and expenses were about $28,400,000. Revenue is expected to be around $25,800,000 and expenditures close to $32,200,000 for 2024.

It’s noted in the budget the city has experienced dramatic cost increases from partner agencies over the last several years. The price of elections has grown from $30,985 in 2018 to $190,896 in 2023. Insurance costs have risen from $453,350 in 2018 to $1,629,894 for 2025.

The budget states the Pullman Fire Department will request about $9,956,000 for 2025 and nearly $9,962,000 for 2026. The proposal reflects an increase in supplies and salaries as a result of inflation.

The Pullman Police Department proposed around $10,416,000 for 2025 and roughly $10,330,000 for 2026’s total budget. The budget shows an increase in training, supplies, Whitcom 9-1-1 operational expenditures and additional expenditures because of inflation.