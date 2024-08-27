Pullman copsrecommend minor charges in Austin case

Pullman police have recommended two charges of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation after investigating workplace harassment complaints against Clarkston City Administrator Steve Austin.

The report has now been forwarded to the Whitman County prosecutor for a charging decision. The alleged crimes are gross misdemeanors, which would be handled in District Court if the criminal case moves ahead.

Austin was placed on paid administrative leave Sept. 12 for allegedly touching two female subordinates inappropriately on multiple occasions. The 28-page police report outlines dates and places the alleged offenses took place, and video evidence appears to back up their statements, according to the documents.

Austin, 53, was promoted from his job as city clerk and treasurer after the Clarkston City Council voted in December to reinstate the long dormant administrator position, which includes a $140,400 annual salary. At City Hall, Austin oversees all four department heads and answers directly to the mayor.

He has retained attorney Michael Felice, of Spokane, to handle the case. Felice has not responded to requests for comments.