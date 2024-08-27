Sections
Local NewsOctober 8, 2024

Pullman copsrecommend minor charges in Austin case

Fourth-degree assault suggested to Whitman County prosecutors

Kerri Sandaine
Steve Austin
Steve Austin

Pullman police have recommended two charges of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation after investigating workplace harassment complaints against Clarkston City Administrator Steve Austin.

The report has now been forwarded to the Whitman County prosecutor for a charging decision. The alleged crimes are gross misdemeanors, which would be handled in District Court if the criminal case moves ahead.

Austin was placed on paid administrative leave Sept. 12 for allegedly touching two female subordinates inappropriately on multiple occasions. The 28-page police report outlines dates and places the alleged offenses took place, and video evidence appears to back up their statements, according to the documents.

Austin, 53, was promoted from his job as city clerk and treasurer after the Clarkston City Council voted in December to reinstate the long dormant administrator position, which includes a $140,400 annual salary. At City Hall, Austin oversees all four department heads and answers directly to the mayor.

He has retained attorney Michael Felice, of Spokane, to handle the case. Felice has not responded to requests for comments.

Two protection orders for the women are in place until Dec. 30, when the case will be reviewed. In addition, Austin’s employment likely will be the topic of a future personnel hearing at City Hall.

Pullman police interviewed numerous employees at City Hall during the investigation. Two of his subordinates reported unwanted touching, inappropriate comments about their appearance and uncomfortable situations with Austin, dating back to 2023.

One of the women reportedly confronted Austin about his behavior on more than one occasion, but it didn’t stop. At a work conference at Skamania Lodge in Stevenson, Wash., Austin allegedly rubbed her shoulders while they were in adjoining hotel rooms.

However, most of the allegations stem from interactions at City Hall in Austin’s office, the break room or when he was near the women in their work areas. Police were able to find video footage of the office interior that lined up with their statements, according to the report. Hugs from behind and touches to buttocks, thighs and shoulders are listed in the complaints.

Austin cannot conduct city business or return to city property until the matter is resolved.

Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.

