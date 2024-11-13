Pullman council considers draft ceasefire resolution

PULLMAN — The Pullman City Council is discussing a possible ceasefire resolution for the humanitarian crisis in the Middle East in an upcoming meeting.

Councilors met during its regular meeting Tuesday evening. It was a busy night for councilors, who heard from community members on the proposed 2025-2026 biennial budget and setting a new land lease fee for businesses once downtown construction is complete.

They also heard from residents who urged the council to advocate for a ceasefire to the conflict between Israel and Gaza.

Several community members approached city councilors about the humanitarian crisis in the Middle East. Individuals from the Palouse Democratic Socialists of America, a local organization, and community members urged the council to consider a draft resolution of a ceasefire to the ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza.

The issue was brought to the council’s attention early this summer when many residents asked the local government to take a stance on the conflict and pass a resolution for a permanent ceasefire.

City councilors Eric Fejeran and Carla De Lira agreed to work together June 25 to create a draft ceasefire resolution. Since then, the two held listening sessions Aug. 19 and Oct. 14 to gather feedback from the community.

The draft resolution would mean the city supports an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Israel and Gaza. The resolution would also show the city government condemns the killing of civilians, Israeli or Palestinian, recognizing the acts are a violation of international law and human decency.

Fejeran and De Lira requested a future agenda item be created for discussion of the drafted ceasefire by Dec. 3.

During the council’s hearing on the proposed biennial budget, Tathagata Pal, a Washington State University student, asked the council to consider expanding transportation services.