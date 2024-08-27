Pullman fire chief to step down

PULLMAN — Pullman Fire Chief Mike Heston is retiring after 42 years of service.

He announced in a news release Monday that his leave will take effect in February 2025, on the anniversary he became chief.

Heston, 64, began his fire service career at Moses Lake’s Grant County Fire District in 1981. He moved to Pullman in 1983 to study at Washington State University, and joined the WSU Fire Department as a student resident. There, he transitioned to a full-time training captain in 1985, holding the position for 11 years.

He joined the Pullman Fire Department in 1996 as the assistant fire chief of operations, serving in that position until being appointed chief in 2013.

Heston wears many hats in the community. Besides being fire chief, he serves as the Pullman emergency manager, chairperson of the Whitman County Local Emergency Planning Commission and a member of the Northwest Interagency Incident Management Type 2 team.

He said in an interview that family was the main reason why he chose to retire. His folks, kids and grandchildren all live in Pullman, and he wants to spend more time with them.

He also felt like it was time to step away.

“You just see so many people working longer and longer and not able to enjoy retirement as much,” he said. “I don’t want to be one of those people, I would just like to enjoy retirement while I’m young.”

Heston is most proud of establishing the health and wellness program for firefighters. The first responders are provided with medical physicals, cancer screenings and a mandatory physical fitness program.