Pullman hospital earns acute stroke ready status

PULLMAN — Pullman Regional Hospital has earned its acute stroke ready recertification.

The hospital announced in a news release Monday the international accrediting body for health care organizations is earned and maintained by meeting evidence-based standards set forth by several organizations. These include the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, Brain Attack Coalition and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Conditions of Participation.

The medical institution initially earned the certification in 2022, and is required to recertify annually. Pullman Regional Hospital is the only nationally certified acute stroke ready hospital in the region.