Pullman hospital earns acute stroke ready status

PULLMAN — Pullman Regional Hospital has earned its acute stroke ready recertification.
The hospital announced in a news release Monday the international accrediting body for health care organizations is earned and maintained by meeting evidence-based standards set forth by several organizations. These include the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, Brain Attack Coalition and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Conditions of Participation.
The medical institution initially earned the certification in 2022, and is required to recertify annually. Pullman Regional Hospital is the only nationally certified acute stroke ready hospital in the region.
The hospital reported it received 48 stroke-related visits in 2024. Stroke assessment, diagnosis and treatment times documented last year at the institution were quicker than time goals set by DNV for Door to Emergency Provider, Door to Stroke Team, Door to CT Scanner, Order to Lab Results and Connection to Telemedicine
A team of eight immediately responds when a stroke case is received at the hospital. The group is composed of emergency physicians, pharmacists, respiratory therapists, emergency and intensive care unit nurses, certified nursing assistants, CT technologists, laboratory technicians and clinical coordinators.
Stroke patients account for about 1% of patients seen at the hospital’s emergency department.