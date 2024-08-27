Pullman man accused of child rape faces additional felony charges

PULLMAN — A Pullman man accused of sexually assaulting a child multiple times has denied the crimes.
Lane Hunting-Smith, 33, appeared Friday in Whitman County Superior Court on four additional felony charges. Hunting-Smith plead not guilty to four counts first-degree child rape and first-degree child molestation.
Court documents indicate Hunting-Smith was arrested Monday on one count of first-degree child rape. His arrest followed a 9-year-old child’s interview with Pullman Police Department detectives that alleges he sexually assaulted the juvenile and made child abuse content.
Hunting-Smith denied the allegations during his arrest, court documents say.
Whitman County Senior Deputy Prosecutor Tessa Scholl said in court the added charges were based on video evidence reportedly found on Smith’s phone.
In cooperation with Lewiston Police Department detectives, authorities were able to examine what is believed to be Hunting-Smith’s cellular device after obtaining a search warrant.
Court documents show investigators located 20 videos depicting the victim engaging in the explicit activity.
Hunting-Smith’s criminal history includes a domestic violence arrest in 2017, but the case was dismissed. He was also charged and convicted of domestic violence in 2009.
Hunting Smith could face life in prison if convicted of the felony crimes.
Whitman County Judge Roger Sandberg ordered a sexual assault protection order that prohibits Hunting-Smith from contacting the victim and their family or anyone younger than 18 years old.
Hunting Smith will appear before a jury for trial March 17. He remains in the Whitman County Jail on a $500,000 bond with no eligibility for cash bail.
