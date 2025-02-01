Pullman man faces additional felony charges

A Pullman man accused of sexually assaulting a child multiple times has denied the crimes.

Lane Hunting-Smith, 33, appeared Friday in Whitman County Superior Court on four additional felony charges. Hunting-Smith plead not guilty to four counts first-degree child rape and first-degree child molestation.

Court documents indicate Hunting-Smith was arrested Monday on one count of first-degree child rape. His arrest followed a 9-year-old child’s interview with Pullman Police Department detectives that alleges he sexually assaulted the juvenile and made child abuse content.

Hunting-Smith denied the allegations during his arrest, court documents say.

Whitman County Senior Deputy Prosecutor Tessa Scholl said in court the added charges were based on video evidence reportedly found on Smith’s phone.

In cooperation with Lewiston Police Department detectives, authorities were able to examine what is believed to be Hunting-Smith’s cellular device after obtaining a search warrant.