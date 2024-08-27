Pullman man facing porn charges pleads not guilty

A Pullman man accused of possessing child pornography was charged with another dozen counts Friday morning in Whitman County Superior Court.

Robert Keller, 38, was arrested for multiple felonies of having child sexual abuse material last fall. He denied six counts of possessing depictions of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct in court last month.

Keller now faces 20 counts of first-degree dealing in depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, which he pleaded not guilty to in court Friday. The charges were added after Moscow Police Department detectives assisted the Pullman Police Department on the case.

Whitman County Senior Deputy Prosecutor Tessa Scholl said in court investigators found more than 200 videos of child porn videos on Keller’s phone after obtaining a search warrant. She said authorities reportedly found proof he engaged in trading and exchanging of explicit material with others online.

The case began when Pullman officers took Keller to Pullman Regional Hospital after he threatened to commit suicide Nov. 24 last year, according to court documents.

While receiving mental health treatment, the probable cause affidavit shows Keller’s girlfriend turned his phone over to authorities after allegedly finding child sexual abuse content on the device.

Court documents indicate his girlfriend reportedly saw several graphic sexual images and videos of children on apps like Discord and Snapchat. She told police some depicted an explicit image of a 9-year-old girl, and messages where Keller allegedly described raping a 14-year-old child in November 2024.