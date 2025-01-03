Pullman man injured in altercation over cat

PULLMAN — The Pullman Police Department has completed its investigation into last month’s North Grand Avenue stabbing.
Cmdr. Aaron Breshears said the local agency is pressing charges against both Pullman men involved in the incident. Duane Finley, 19, has been accused of second-degree assault and 34-year-old Ian Moseley is suspected of second-degree trespassing.
It all began when the department received multiple reports around 2 a.m. Dec. 21 that a man had been stabbed near a grain silo on North Grand Avenue.
Officers determined Finley allegedly impaled Moseley in the abdomen with a pair of scissors. Past Moscow-Pullman Daily News reporting shows Moseley had been treated and released from Pullman Regional Hospital.
Breshears said the altercation arose from a disagreement over a cat. Finley learned Moseley supposedly had his pet and went to retrieve it. Breshears said the cat is safe.
The law enforcement agency has forwarded the case to the Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office, which will decide whether or not to proceed with the criminal case. Breshears added that Finley claims he acted in self-defense.
