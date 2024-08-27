Pullman-Moscow bus shuttle closer to reality

MOSCOW — With some financial assistance, there will likely be a new free bus service connecting Moscow, Pullman and Colfax starting this summer.

COAST, a transportation service based in Colfax, applied for funding from the Washington State Department of Transportation to help finance the service. COAST Director Paige Collins gave an update on the project Monday during the Moscow City Council meeting.

She told the council there would be two bus routes running 6 a.m.-7 p.m. six days a week. One route would connect Colfax, Albion and Pullman. The other route would shuttle between Pullman and Moscow.

Collins said the Palouse Regional Transportation Planning Organization gave the project an “A” grade, which means “it should be funded.” With funding in place, the bus routes would begin July 1.

WSDOT would provide 95% of the operations cost for the first two years and 80% of the cost to buy two new buses. COAST is now asking community entities like the city of Moscow to help fund the remaining $13,000 cost.