Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport unveils future plans

PULLMAN — Tony Bean said Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport at Schweitzer Field’s new terminal is just the beginning to improving the Palouse’s flying experience.

The airport’s executive director unveiled plans that include expanding Pullman Airport Road, providing eastbound flight service and more in the near future.

Bean gave the update during Pullman Chamber of Commerce’s March General Membership Presentation Tuesday at the Courtyard by Marriott in Pullman.

It will be a year in May since the local airport moved into its new facility just down the road from the old building. Construction of the $90 million terminal began in 2022, but Bean said a much larger project had to be completed first.

A $158 million expanded runway was built in 2019 to let larger jets on the tarmac. This allowed Alaska Airlines Embraer 175 jets to replace its Q400 turboprops that began landing in 2022.

Bean said the best part about these projects is that they are completely paid off. The air center owes no debt thanks to the developments being primarily funded by federal dollars.

The completed terminal offers several amenities the former facility lacked. Bean said the new 47,000-square-foot building is five times larger than the old one which was around 8,000 square feet.

The new space contains three gates to board flights, equipped with heated and air conditioned bridges. It also has a private boarding area for charter flights.