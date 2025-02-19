Pullman protest draws crowd

Whitman County Democrats organized the event along with Indivisible Palouse. Debbie McNeil, chairperson of the Whitman County Democrats, said it was meant to protest President Donald Trump’s actions such as shutting down the United States Agency for International Development, opposing diversity, equity and inclusion policies, and creating the Department of Government Efficiency.

“We were trying to shine a light on everything we don’t think is legal,” she said.

The Daily News followed up on this event because it unintentionally excluded the Pullman protest from its coverage of the other area protests in a Tuesday article. The Daily News was not made aware of the Pullman event by Monday afternoon.

The Clarkston event drew approximately 50 people to City Hall and later at the U.S. Post Office building. The Moscow demonstration was held in front of City Hall and drew 13 people.

McNeil said there will be another demonstration this Saturday at Cougar Plaza to support Ukraine in the war against Russia. That event will run from 11 a.m to 2 p.m.