Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsOctober 29, 2024

Pullman Regional Hospital integrates with Palouse Medical

story image illustation
story image illustation

PULLMAN — Pullman Regional Hospital is integrating with Palouse Medical.

The hospital announced in a news release Monday that the collaboration was finalized Oct. 14. Both care providers will now operate using the same electronic medical record system, Epic, which is used at the hospital and its network of clinics.

The news release said patients of Palouse Medical will have access to health information through MyChart, an accessible platform available with a mobile app or online. The system allows people to manage appointments, view test results and access medical records at any time.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Palouse Medical has been a leading provider of primary care in the region for more than 30 years, according to the news release, and officials say its long-standing commitment to quality care remains unchanged.

The news release said patients will still see their family health care providers and maintain their scheduled appointments without any disruption.

The partnership is meant to strengthen Palouse Medical’s workforce and enhance patient care while providing stability and growth for the clinic.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 29
Pullman schools tighten cell phone restrictions
Local NewsOct. 29
Fire at Lewiston Orchards home causes $50,000 in damage
Local NewsOct. 29
Six of the city of Lewiston reservoirs to be examined
Local NewsOct. 29
Female WSU student allegedly sexually assaulted on campus
Related
Police warn about ‘new wave of phone scams’
Local NewsOct. 29
Police warn about ‘new wave of phone scams’
Whitman County Library begins search for executive director
Local NewsOct. 29
Whitman County Library begins search for executive director
Labrador joins Utah land lawsuit
Local NewsOct. 29
Labrador joins Utah land lawsuit
Clarkston residents laud EMS
Local NewsOct. 29
Clarkston residents laud EMS
A female WSU student was allegedly sexually assaulted on campus
Local NewsOct. 28
A female WSU student was allegedly sexually assaulted on campus
FROM THE ARCHIVES: In search of the Lady in Blue
Local NewsOct. 28
FROM THE ARCHIVES: In search of the Lady in Blue
Pumpkin Palooza brings out an all-star cast
Local NewsOct. 27
Pumpkin Palooza brings out an all-star cast
Student-led initiative working to provide support to young people in the L-C Valley
Local NewsOct. 27
Student-led initiative working to provide support to young people in the L-C Valley
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy