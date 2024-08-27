Pullman Regional Hospital integrates with Palouse Medical

PULLMAN — Pullman Regional Hospital is integrating with Palouse Medical.

The hospital announced in a news release Monday that the collaboration was finalized Oct. 14. Both care providers will now operate using the same electronic medical record system, Epic, which is used at the hospital and its network of clinics.

The news release said patients of Palouse Medical will have access to health information through MyChart, an accessible platform available with a mobile app or online. The system allows people to manage appointments, view test results and access medical records at any time.