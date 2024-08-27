Pullman patients can receive flu shots from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Oct. 19, as well as 2-6 p.m. Oct. 23. Moscow residents can get vaccines from 1-5 p.m. Oct. 11 and Oct. 16.

The Family Medicine Residency Center located within the hospital will offer appointment-only vaccines to the public, according to the news release.

Patients can get a flu shot between 1-4 p.m. Oct. 9, 16 and 23.