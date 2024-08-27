Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWire
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionReal EstateRetail
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsOctober 1, 2024
Pullman Regional Hospital primary care centers holding series of flu vaccine clinics

PULLMAN — Pullman Regional Hospital’s primary care centers are holding a series of flu vaccine clinics this month.

The hospital announced in a news release Sept. 18 that Palouse Pediatrics will offer drive-thru flu vaccines to its established patients at its Moscow and Pullman locations.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Pullman patients can receive flu shots from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Oct. 19, as well as 2-6 p.m. Oct. 23. Moscow residents can get vaccines from 1-5 p.m. Oct. 11 and Oct. 16.

The Family Medicine Residency Center located within the hospital will offer appointment-only vaccines to the public, according to the news release.

Patients can get a flu shot between 1-4 p.m. Oct. 9, 16 and 23.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 2
Happenings
Local NewsOct. 2
Patterns of gold
Local NewsOct. 2
The Edge
Local NewsOct. 2
Idaho switches to new public defender system
Related
Water expert says awareness is key
Local NewsOct. 2
Water expert says awareness is key
New LHS athletic facility to open this month
Local NewsOct. 2
New LHS athletic facility to open this month
Truck crash near Asotin
Local NewsOct. 2
Truck crash near Asotin
Two voters question senator’s residence
Local NewsOct. 2
Two voters question senator’s residence
Wheels for all
Local NewsOct. 2
Wheels for all
Blast from the Past / 1970s: ‘Bank robbers’ distribute candy
Local NewsOct. 2
Blast from the Past / 1970s: ‘Bank robbers’ distribute candy
A delight in movement
Local NewsOct. 2
A delight in movement
New LHS athletic facility set to open Oct. 18
Local NewsOct. 1
New LHS athletic facility set to open Oct. 18
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy