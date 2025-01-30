Sections
Local NewsJanuary 30, 2025

Pullman Regional Hospital welcomes new physician

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Molly Webber
Molly Webber

PULLMAN — The Pullman Regional Hospital’s Family Medicine Residency Center has welcomed a new physician to the team.

The hospital announced in a news release Monday that Molly Webber, family medicine physician, will begin providing care services to patients of all ages at the center. She will also serve as core faculty for the Washington State University Family Medicine Residency Program.

Webber has spent the past five years providing care to the Palouse. She’s been a physician at Palouse Medical in Pullman, clinical director at the Family Medicine Residency of Spokane and clinical faculty for the University of Idaho and University of Washington’s WWAMI program.

The Family Medicine Residency Center is a full-service primary care clinic located within the local hospital. The center was established in 2023 and is part of the Family Medicine Residency Program, a partnership between Pullman Regional Hospital and WSU Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine.

