Pullman Regional Hospital welcomes new physician

Webber has spent the past five years providing care to the Palouse. She’s been a physician at Palouse Medical in Pullman, clinical director at the Family Medicine Residency of Spokane and clinical faculty for the University of Idaho and University of Washington’s WWAMI program.

The Family Medicine Residency Center is a full-service primary care clinic located within the local hospital. The center was established in 2023 and is part of the Family Medicine Residency Program, a partnership between Pullman Regional Hospital and WSU Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine.