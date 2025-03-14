PULLMAN — The Pullman Regional Hospital’s Board of Commissioners has a vacant board position it needs filled.

The hospital announced in a news release March 6 that the seat was vacated by Karen Karpman, who served on the board for seven years before resigning from the role. Her last day was March 6.

Karpman is a retired clinical neuropsychologist who’s lived in Pullman for more than 20 years. She worked as a private practice clinical psychologist in Pullman for 17 years until retiring in 2015. She is a member of the hospital’s Women’s Leadership Guild, Pullman Regional Hospital Auxiliary and the hospital’s Ethics Committee.

To be eligible for the six-year term, candidates must be a registered voter, live within Pullman city limits and cannot be a hospital employee.