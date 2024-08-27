Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsNovember 8, 2024

Pullman Regional Hospital’s chief clinical officer announces retirement

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
story image illustation

PULLMAN — Pullman Regional Hospital’s chief clinical officer is retiring in mid-November.

The hospital announced in a news release Monday that Jeannie Eylar will leave the position after a 34-year career at the local medical center.

Eylar was hired as a nurse in 1990 when the hospital, then Pullman Memorial, was still located on Washington State University’s campus.

She was promoted to surgery nurse director shortly after being taken on. Eylar filled roles as interim director of nursing and interim CEO in 1992 after a change in leadership at the hospital.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

In 1994, she stepped into the chief clinical officer position, which she has held since.

Eylar was critical in the planning, construction and design of the medical institution’s transition to Pullman Regional Hospital in 2004.

One of her biggest achievements was leading the patient safety team, which largely drives employee and nurse satisfaction while also enhancing quality care.

The hospital is working with a recruiting firm to conduct a national search to fill the role, and hopes to hire for the position in early 2025.

Related
Local NewsNov. 9
Drive escapes Friday night car fire at Clarkston
Local NewsNov. 9
Idaho election follows conservative trend
Local NewsNov. 9
Idaho GOP tallies numerous wins in north central
Local NewsNov. 9
Happenings
Related
UI grad nominated for CNN award
Local NewsNov. 9
UI grad nominated for CNN award
Forever trying to steer clear of Game Crossing
Local NewsNov. 9
Forever trying to steer clear of Game Crossing
Port of Whitman County identifies potential site for care facility
Local NewsNov. 9
Port of Whitman County identifies potential site for care facility
More veterans studying medicine at Wazzu than at other universities
Local NewsNov. 9
More veterans studying medicine at Wazzu than at other universities
Charges filed in Iranian murder-for-hire plan targeting Trump
Local NewsNov. 8
Charges filed in Iranian murder-for-hire plan targeting Trump
Narcotics search warrant finds substantial quantity of meth at Clarkston residence
Local NewsNov. 8
Narcotics search warrant finds substantial quantity of meth at Clarkston residence
Legislative leaders pick new head of watchdog office
Local NewsNov. 8
Legislative leaders pick new head of watchdog office
Court weighs death penalty for Kohberger
Local NewsNov. 8
Court weighs death penalty for Kohberger
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy