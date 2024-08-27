PULLMAN — Pullman Regional Hospital’s chief clinical officer is retiring in mid-November.

The hospital announced in a news release Monday that Jeannie Eylar will leave the position after a 34-year career at the local medical center.

Eylar was hired as a nurse in 1990 when the hospital, then Pullman Memorial, was still located on Washington State University’s campus.

She was promoted to surgery nurse director shortly after being taken on. Eylar filled roles as interim director of nursing and interim CEO in 1992 after a change in leadership at the hospital.