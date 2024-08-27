Pullman schools plan for state and federal policy changes

PULLMAN — The Pullman School District is planning ahead for state and federal policy changes that could impact its budget.

Officials gave an update on the impacts to the district’s financial situation during a community listening session Wednesday night at Lincoln Middle School.

A small group of parents, school staff and administration tuned in to the update from Superintendent Bob Maxwell and Finance Director Diane Hodge. They provided an overview of the district’s funding, and their strategies for managing what will be handed down from the Washington Legislature in the near future.

Hodge said the district is primarily supported by the state. The Washington Legislature funds 79% of the school’s budget, which comes from statewide property tax collections that are then distributed through a funding model based on full-time student enrollment.

The district’s budget is also funded by 16% in local monies, such as voter-approved levies, and 5% of federal dollars.

Hodge pointed out a downward trend in state funding in recent years. The state budget allocation for K-12 education dropped from 52% in 2019 to 43% in 2024.

Districts across Washington are also experiencing inflation, levy limits, rising costs that outpace funding growth, and enrollment declines since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hodge said all these components are creating statewide impacts on schools, such as larger staff and program cuts, fewer student resources and more state-mandated financial recovery plans.

Pullman’s district has seen a dip in enrollment since 2020. Hodge said enrollment peaked at 2,917 students in the 2018-19 school year, and dropped to the lowest point of 2,635 students in the 2020-21 academic year. Current enrollment sits at 2,745 students for 2024-25.