Pullman tire slashing suspect pleads not guilty

The man suspected of several tire slashing sprees on Spaulding Street in Pullman has denied involvement.

Benjamin Rinehart, 45, of Pullman, pleaded not guilty to second-degree malicious mischief during an appearance Friday in Whitman County Superior Court.

Rinehart was arrested by Pullman Police Department officers earlier this month after a neighbor allegedly caught him on video puncturing her tire.

Court documents show multiple reports of tire slashings have been made on Spaulding Street since December. More than a dozen vehicles became victims to the rashes, resulting in about $1,000 in damages.

A Spaulding resident’s tires were pierced early last week, and they decided to set up a video surveillance system to monitor the vehicle. Court documents allege Rinehart was captured in the footage puncturing the car’s tire a second time the day after the initial report.