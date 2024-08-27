Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsJanuary 18, 2025

Pullman tire slashing suspect pleads not guilty

Emily Pearce
Whitman County courthouse
Whitman County courthouse

The man suspected of several tire slashing sprees on Spaulding Street in Pullman has denied involvement.

Benjamin Rinehart, 45, of Pullman, pleaded not guilty to second-degree malicious mischief during an appearance Friday in Whitman County Superior Court.

Rinehart was arrested by Pullman Police Department officers earlier this month after a neighbor allegedly caught him on video puncturing her tire.

Court documents show multiple reports of tire slashings have been made on Spaulding Street since December. More than a dozen vehicles became victims to the rashes, resulting in about $1,000 in damages.

A Spaulding resident’s tires were pierced early last week, and they decided to set up a video surveillance system to monitor the vehicle. Court documents allege Rinehart was captured in the footage puncturing the car’s tire a second time the day after the initial report.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Officers were shown the video, which portrays a man bending down and making a stabbing motion near the rear tire of the vehicle. Police indicated in court documents that Rinehart, also a resident of Spaulding Street, was identified for matching the man’s clothes and physique in the footage.

Rinehart told authorities he was outside around the same time the video was taken. He denied slashing any tires, and said he left his residence to take out the trash.

Court documents revealed Rinehart agreed with police during his arrest that he was the man shown in a still image law enforcement took from the footage.

Rinehart will appear before a jury for trial in April.

Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com.

Related
Local NewsJan. 18
Paper firm cutting 23 workers at Lewiston
Local NewsJan. 18
Man gets 22 years for wreck that killed two from Clarkston
Local NewsJan. 18
Former cellmate pleads guilty for murder of Milo Warnock
Local NewsJan. 18
UP FRONT: Was ‘Puff’ a reference to drugs? Sorry, irrelevant
Related
Latah sheriff gets grant for aggressive driving patrols
Local NewsJan. 18
Latah sheriff gets grant for aggressive driving patrols
WSU physicians, clinicians plan to unionize
Local NewsJan. 18
WSU physicians, clinicians plan to unionize
Pullman foundation opens grant applications
Local NewsJan. 18
Pullman foundation opens grant applications
Two people dead after rollover crash near Anatone
Local NewsJan. 18
Two people dead after rollover crash near Anatone
Broadcast journalist Smith to get Murrow Award
Local NewsJan. 18
Broadcast journalist Smith to get Murrow Award
Budget writers OK $12.6B as baseline
Local NewsJan. 18
Budget writers OK $12.6B as baseline
Whitehead named Schweitzer’s replacement as SEL president
Local NewsJan. 18
Whitehead named Schweitzer’s replacement as SEL president
Moscow Ren Fair holding poster contest
Local NewsJan. 18
Moscow Ren Fair holding poster contest
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy