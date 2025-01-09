Pullman water main break results in outages, closures

Services were shut off to around 30 residences in the area Wednesday while crews finish work.

Wells said the city experiences many breaks around this time of year because of cold cycles and much of Pullman’s utilities being 75 to 80 years old. This one, however, was a rare circumstance.

He said it’s unusual for a tee connector to fail, especially being a newer installation. The city is still investigating what happened — Wells speculates the break could have been caused by a material issue or manufacturer defect.

Wells said area residents may notice some water discoloration from interrupting services. He said the water is still safe to drink and any foggy water color should clear on its own after running the tap for a few minutes.

To report any water outages, or for more information, contact the Pullman Public Works Department by calling (509) 334-4555.